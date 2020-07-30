Maria Susette Navarro
June 23, 1927 - July 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Maria Susette Cardoso Cosme Navarro, a longtime Newburgh resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was 93.
Daughter of the late Antonio M. Cosme and Ernestina Aura Cardoso, she was born on June 23, 1927 in Azores, Portugal.
A homemaker, formerly of Portugal, Maria was a parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Newburgh.
Survivors include two sons, Antonio L. Navarro and his wife, Valerie of Marlboro and Ralph A. Navarro Jr. and his wife, Joy of Marlborough, MA; one daughter, Luisa Amir and her husband, Amir Mukhtar of the Town of Newburgh; one sister, Maria Dedeus Gomes-Filipe of Lisbon, Portugal; four grandchildren: Kristopher Navarro, Toni Navarro, Mohammad Sajad Amir and Aiyesha Amir Ajmal and her husband, Mohammad; and three great-grandsons: Benjamin, Hudson and Lukah Navarro.
Maria was predeceased by her husband, Ralph A. Navarro, Sr., in 1984.
Visitation will take place today, Friday, July 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Due to the continued public health concerns, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time, please be respectful of your time visiting. Facial covering must be worn in the funeral home at all times, and social distancing must be practiced.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at The Parish of St. Mother of Calcutta, St. Francis Church, 145 Benkard Avenue, Newburgh, NY.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alzfdn.org
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, NY.