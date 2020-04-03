|
|
Maria Tsangarakis
March 2, 1928 - March 31, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Maria S. Tsangarakis, 92, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Stamatis and Stella (Papadopoulos) Louizou.
Maria was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and a lifelong member of the Greek Philoptohos Ladies Society.
Maria was born in 1928 in Athens, Greece, during historically turbulent times. The times demanded she discontinue her education to assist her family, but found her work at a perfume manufacturing plant quite rewarding. Her acute sense of smell was the catalyst to her promotion to perfumer, an expert on creating perfume compositions. She was affectionately called "the nose."
Maria was wed to Stylianos A. Tsangarakis who quickly whisked his new bride to the United States. She made a stable and loving home for her family in Newburgh, NY. She was a devoted wife and mother who derived great pleasure in spending countless hours cooking, painting, gardening, and playing with her son. Her gentle, supportive, patient personality was contagious to all those that knew her.
She loved good food and socializing with all of her lifelong friends and family. Her favorite activity remained planting her vegetable garden with her son Antonios Tsangarakis every Mother's Day way into her elderly years.
Her unforeseen passing has left a vacancy in all those that knew and loved her.
Maria is survived by her son Antonios S. Tsangarakis of Newburgh; grandchildren: Maria, Nicole and Alexandra Tsangarakis; nephews and nieces Triphonas Topidzis, Stamatis Louizou, Efthimios Louizou, and Kosta Louizou. In addition to her parents, Maria was predeceased by her husband Stylianos A. Tsangarakis.
Due to the coronavirus occurrence services will be private, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020