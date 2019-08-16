Home

Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Ave.
Newburgh, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Newburgh, NY
Maria Vacante


1938 - 2019
Maria Vacante Obituary
Maria Vacante
January 4, 1938 - August 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Maria Vacante, 81 of Newburgh, entered into rest on August 13, 2019. The daughter of the late Giuseppe and Angelina (Monteleone) Parrino, she was born January 4, 1938 in Santo Stefano Quisquina.
Maria was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, knitting, crocheting, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren, children, sisters, brothers, nieces, and nephews.
Maria is survived by her sons, Francis Vacante and wife Maria of Newburgh and Joseph Vacante and wife Elizabeth of Modena; her siblings, Sara Puzzillo, John Parrino and wife Margaret, and Angelina Citta, all of Newburgh; grandchildren, Gabriella, Adriana, and Giovanni Vacante; and many nieces and nephews. Maria was predeceased by her husband Giuseppe Vacante, her brothers Carmelo and Giuseppe Parrino, and sisters Vincenza Lauria and Rosina Lazzara.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
