Marian Desharnais
August 8, 1933 - October 16, 2019
Greenville, NY
Marian Desharnais, of Greenville, NY, a previous longtime resident of Chester, NY passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was 86 years old. She is the daughter of the late Frank and Angelina Masefield. Marian was born August 8, 1933.
Marian is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Desharnais to whom she was married for 60 years. She was a past member of the Chester Golden Age Club and an avid Yankee fan.
Family statement reads: "Our mom was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was the leader of Team Frank, named in honor of her son, which raises money for The ."
Survivors include her daughter, Laura Carbone and husband, Angelo of Pleasant Valley, NY; son, Joseph Desharnais and wife, Valerie of Goshen, NY; son, John Desharnais and wife, Maria of Fairview, NJ; son, Michael Desharnais and wife, Tara of Cornwall on Hudson, NY; daughter, Terry Malone and husband, Larry of Greenville, NY; son, Jim Desharnais and wife, Marcela of Cortlandt Manor, NY and daughter, Margaret Desharnais of Mamaroneck, NY. She is predeceased by her son, Frank Desharnais.
She was a loving grandmother to Nicole Desharnais, Ryan Desharnais, Sarah Carbone, Joseph Carbone and his wife, Kim, Matthew Carbone, Marcella Desharnais, Lillian Desharnais, Ava Desharnais, Geoffrey Desharnais, Amanda Desharnais, and Grace Malone. Also, her great granddaughter, Emilia Carbone.
She is also survived by her brother, Anthony Masefield; sister in law, Helen Masefield; and her brother in law, Ernest Desharnais and his wife, Anna.
Visitation will be Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.
A Mass will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at St. Columba Church, 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be made in Marian's name to the . Visit .
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit www.donovanfunerals.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019