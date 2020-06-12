Marian Dolores Buckheit
December 11, 1924 - June 11, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Marian Dolores Buckheit of New Windsor, NY passed away on June 11, 2020 at home at the age of 95. She was born December 11, 1924 to the late Marion Walsh and George Deininger.
In 1947 she married Theodore Otto "Ted" Buckheit, her first-grade classmate. He predeceased her in January 2005 after 57 years of marriage. She will forever be remembered as a good and loving mom.
Survivors include her children: Robert Buckheit and his wife Kathleen of Cary NC, Barbara Wiegand and her husband Frank of Norfolk VA, George Buckheit of Reston VA, and Marian Thompson and her husband Jim of Wallkill NY; grandsons: Christopher and Kevin Buckheit, Jonathan and Brian Wiegand, Nicholas and Michael Luongo; five great-grandchildren; and a sister: Lori-Anne Cash of Hawaii. Marian was predeceased by her brother: Donald Deininger and grandson: Robert Theodore Buckheit.
Due to the public health concerns of the Corona Virus (Covid-19), interment will be private. On behalf of the family, thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.
Special thanks go to Wendy and Karna of Hospice who assisted in caring for mom through her final weeks.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550. To further honor their mom and grandma, her survivors encourage all to raise a glass of Pinot Grigio in remembrance of her long life.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.