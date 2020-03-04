Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Basile Funeral Home
4 Oak Street
Greenwood Lake, NY 10925
(845) 477-8240
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Warwick Cemetery
Warwick, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Finnegan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian J. Finnegan


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marian J. Finnegan Obituary
Marian J. Finnegan
November 23, 1925 - March 1, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Marian J. Finnegan of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on March 1, 2020 in Schervier Pavillion in Warwick, NY. She was 94.
The daughter of the late Roy and Josephine Bush Conklin, she was born on November 23, 1925 in Warwick, NY. She was a retired production worker for Star Expansion in Mountaindale, New York. She was the widow of Russell Finnegan.
Survivors include her son, Russell Finnegan and his companion, Nancy Kuc of Greenwood Lake, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Deanna Murray and her sisters, Helen and Della Mae.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -