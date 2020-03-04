|
|
Marian J. Finnegan
November 23, 1925 - March 1, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Marian J. Finnegan of Greenwood Lake, NY passed away on March 1, 2020 in Schervier Pavillion in Warwick, NY. She was 94.
The daughter of the late Roy and Josephine Bush Conklin, she was born on November 23, 1925 in Warwick, NY. She was a retired production worker for Star Expansion in Mountaindale, New York. She was the widow of Russell Finnegan.
Survivors include her son, Russell Finnegan and his companion, Nancy Kuc of Greenwood Lake, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter, Deanna Murray and her sisters, Helen and Della Mae.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7 in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home Greenwood Lake, N.Y. 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020