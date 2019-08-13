|
Marianna Foti née Bello
August 13, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Marianna Foti née Bello, age 91, entered into eternal rest on August 13th, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was a life-long resident of Newburgh, NY. Marianna was the daughter of Louis and Maria Bello. Marianna was a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating Newburgh's Madonna Gift Shop for 50 years. She retired in 2012. Marianna was dedicated to her catholic faith, and lived every day of her life with kindness, grace and elegance. She had a heart of gold and put everyone before herself. Marianna was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Newburgh, NY and a member of Club 60, where she always looked forward to their vacation getaways.
Marianna was devoted to her family and took great pride in spending time with her loved-ones. She is survived by her loving husband, Salvatore, with whom she was married to for over 71 years. Her children Thomas (Lee Ellen) Foti, Michael Foti and his companion Christine, and Nancy (Michael) Drake. Her sister, Amelia "Mimi" (Marvin) Hollub and brother Dominick Bello. Her grandchildren Jason (Lauren) Foti, Paul (Tara) Foti, Renee (Paul) Henry, Michael Drake, Brittany Drake and Kathryn Foti. Her 6 great-granddaughters Bryanna, Madison, Jacquelyn, Victoria, Olivia and Kate. Daughter-in-laws JoAnn (Ken) Copertino and Deborah (Allen) Monks. Sister-in-laws Mary Foti and Marie Foti, brother-in-law Dominick Palermo and several nieces and nephews. Marianna is predeceased by her parents, brother Ernest and his wife Thomasina, sister Louise Palermo and sister-in-law Julia Bello.
A very heartfelt thank-you to Christine Little, for all of her help and compassion during our family's time of sorrow. Also, a special thank-you to St. Luke's Cornwall Montefiore Hospital, especially the 4th Floor staff of every position.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, August 16 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with entombment following in Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019