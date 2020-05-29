Marianne F. Koegler
1938 - 2020
Marianne F. Koegler
May 29, 1938 - May 25, 2020
Cornwall, NY
After a two year long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, she peacefully passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. Marianne was born to Rudolf and Maria (Dux) Donderer in New York City on May 29, 1938 and was raised in the Bronx and Danbury, CT.
She graduated from the University of Bridgeport being one of the few women to graduate with a Physical Education degree. She went on to have an illustrious 25-year career as the co-chairperson of the Physical Education Department at Christ the King HS in Middle Village, Queens teaching PE and Health. She was well respected as a basketball coach and mentor as she always made time for "her girls!" To this day was still in touch with many of her former students. They all have fond memories as she made a lasting impression on everyone she taught. She had a veracious love of history and was a wealth of knowledge with a story for every occasion.
After leaving teaching her second career was working for the NYC Department of Transportation as a Staff Analyst. This was the perfect job for her as she could navigate every neighborhood, highway and bridge in the tri-state area. She was an avid reader and had an innate love of travel – flying around the world twice. Our annual trips visiting family in Germany will never be the same. She was a strong, opinionated woman who will be sorely missed.
She is leaving behind her devoted husband of 59 years, Gisbert; her two loving daughters who were always by her side, Karin Koegler of Queens and Kristina Santafemia of New Windsor, son-in-law Michael and her much adored grandchildren – Jake and fiancé Kait, Jesse, JJ and Juliana. She is also survived by her sister, Joanne and nieces Elizabeth and Katherine plus extended family in Florida and Germany. Everyone called her Oma as she made everyone feel special and would do anything for anyone. May she rest in eternal peace.
Special thanks to Dr. Elizabeth Won and Dr. Peter Kingham from Memorial Sloan Kettering. Due to the Corona Virus (COVID-19) memorial services for Marianne will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Memorial Sloan Kettering Pancreatic Research c/o Dr. Peter Kingham, 160 E. 53rd St, 3rd FL, NY, NY 10020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quigley Bros Funeral Home Inc
337 Hudson St
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-9424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

