Marianne Swanson


1936 - 2019
Marianne Swanson Obituary
Marianne Swanson
November 19, 193 - October 17, 2019
Canandaigua, NY
Marianne Swanson of Canandaigua, NY died peacefully surrounded by family on October 17, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born November 19, 1936 in Overmark, Finland.
Survived by her adoring husband of 62 years; Elvin (Al) Swanson, loving children; Gary (LuAnne) and Debra (Mark), beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Marianne spent her final days surrounded by family and friends at Light Hill Comfort Care Home where she was comforted by amazing volunteers.
There will be no calling hours and the interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St. Ext. Canandaigua, NY 14424 or lighthillhome.org
To share a memory or express condolences online please visit www.fullerfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
