Marianne Wilhelm

October 12, 1924 - May 2, 2020

Springfield, Virginia

On May 2, 2020, Marianne H. Wilhelm, formerly of Villa Parkway in Highland Falls, New York, passed away in Springfield, Virginia, after a brief bout of the COVID-19 virus. She was 95 years old. She was predeceased by her husband, James R. Wilhelm, and son, Klaus P. Wilhelm. Marianne was an intrepid world traveler who immigrated from Germany to New York in the 1950's. She spent the 1950's and 1960's traveling with her husband, James R. Wilhelm, as he was stationed by the U.S. Army in locations in the Middle East. That travel peaked her curiosity and led her to enroll in SUNY New Paltz, where she graduated with an MA in education with a concentration in Middle Eastern studies. After graduation, she embarked on an over two-decade career as a social studies teacher at James O'Neal High School. During her 95 years, Marianne traveled to six of the seven continents and the entire length of the Silk Road from China to Venice. She will be interred in the Peacedale Cemetery, but due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no service. She is survived by her grandson Jim Hansen who resides in Washington D.C., her former daughter-in-law, Kathy Marshall, and her brother Fred Ensle in Dunningen, Germany. Marianne is also survived by three generations of nieces and nephews in southern Germany.



