|
|
Mariantonia Cortese
August 12, 1932 - August 6, 2019
Middletown, NY
Mariantonia Cortese, cherished mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died unexpectedly on August 6, 2019 at Westchester Medical Center. She was 86.
The daughter of the late Annarosa Lostumbo Rotundo and Carmine Rotundo, she was born on August 12, 1932 in Magisano, Catanzaro, Italy. Mariantonia came to this country in 1971 with her children. She was a seamstress and worked for Kassel Brothers and Calvert Coat in Middletown for over 30 years. She then operated her family's business, Tania's Fashions, making and tailoring fine garments.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the central focus of her life. She loved spending time with all of her children and their families. She was always in the kitchen, making the food of her heritage. She made tarallis and homemade sauce and enjoyed sharing them with everyone. She was, as her favorite song states, "The Wind Beneath Our Wings". Nani passed her gifts on to all of her children and their children. Her family was her biggest joy, they were all always together. She liked driving the family caravan, taking the grandchildren to all of their games and feeding everyone. She loved the beach, casinos and playing tombola at Christmas time. She was a faithful woman and devoted to Padre Pio.
A statement from her family reads "She will always be in our hearts. She has left us with a lot of great and amazing memories that we will cherish forever."
Mariantonia is survived by her beloved children: Maria Corea and her husband, Pietro, Domenico Cortese and his wife, Anna Maria, Carmine Cortese, Jennie Cortese and Anna Rosa Siena and her husband, John; her siblings: Vincenzo Rotundo and his wife, Maria and Pietro Rotundo and his wife, Concetta. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren: Nicola Corea and Jane Grimeh, Angiolina Schuler and her husband, Toby, Antonietta Turcotte and her husband, Joel, Anthony Cortese, Maria Concetta Cortese, and Carmine Cortese, John Anthony Cortese, Andrea Cortese, Giuseppe Siena and his wife, Deanna, Neal Siena and his fiancée, Kristen; and her treasured great-grandchildren: Alexander and Nicholas Schuler and Sadie, Luna and John Siena; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, Antonio Cortese.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, August 9 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph' s Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019