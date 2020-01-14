|
|
Mariantonia Drago
January 12, 1927 - January 13, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mariantonia Cortese Drago, a longtime resident of Middletown, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center with her devoted family at her side. She had just celebrated her 93rd birthday.
The daughter of the late Domenico Cortese and Elisabetta Lostubo Cortese, she was born on January 12, 1927 in Magisano, Italy. When Mariantonia came to the United States, she worked as a seamstress, locally for Classy Leather Goods, Kassell Brothers, Lee Bridal and Robert Hall. She married Vincenzo Drago, who predeceased her in 1973. She was proud of her Italian heritage, and she shared her traditions with her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and garden. She cooked for everyone. She had a freezer full of meals that could feed her family for a year.
She is survived by her children, Domenico and his wife, Barbara, Goffredo and his wife, Andrea, and Maria Spadafora and her husband, Antonio, and daughter-in-law Maria Drago, all of Middletown. Mariantonia is also survived by the nine grandchildren, whom she cherished, Maria, Vincenzo, Michelle, Orlando, Vincent, Ariana, Elisa, Nicola and Anthony; and her great-grandchildren, Alexis, Anthony, Illiana, Giana, Eli and Nina and two great-great-grandchildren, Maryah and Ayden, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Orlando.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Donations in her name can be made to the St. Jude's Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place,
Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020