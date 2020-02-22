|
Marie A. Voelker
October 29, 1942 - February 18, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Marie A. Voelker, a longtime area resident, entered into rest on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. She was 77.
Daughter of the late Erwin Gilbert and Genevieve Helen (Schoenhaar) Magadanz, she was born on October 29, 1942 in Greendale, WI.
Marie was a retired Highway Inspector for the NYS Thruway Authority.
Survivors include a daughter, Cindy Marie (James) Anderson of Wallkill; a son, Peter Juergen (Kirsten) Voelker of Duanesburg, NY; two brothers, David Magadanz of MI and Dean Magadanz of Pine Bush; two sisters, Monica Nareski of MI and Mona Magadanz of MI; and four grandchildren, AnnaMarie Delfini, Lucia Magdalena DeCaprio, Preston Juergen Voelker and Kai Voelker; along with many nieces and nephews. Marie, also known as Oma, will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents, Marie is predeceased by her husband, Juergen E. Voelker and a brother, Dennis Magadanz.
Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020