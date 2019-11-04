|
|
Marie B. Hoey
May 27, 1926 - November 1, 2019
Monticello, NY
Marie B. Hoey of Monticello (formerly of Forestburgh), a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Matamoras, PA. She was 93.
The daughter of the late Angelo DeTullio and Irene Hayurka DeTullio, she was born May 27, 1926 in Brooklyn. She was the widow of Matthew Hoey who predeceased her in 1992.
Marie was a communicant of both St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Forestburgh and then later at St. Peter's Church in Monticello and was also once active with the Forestburgh Seniors. She worked at Dolly Madison Ice Cream business office in Monticello. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. She loved taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to cook and bake for her family and neighbors. We are so thankful that she took the time to stand with us as she showed us how to make her special recipes, right down to the smallest details, keeping her even closer to our hearts. Marie had a green thumb, which gave her the most beautiful orchids and African violets anywhere. She loved to play bingo and go on trips to Vegas and the casino with her sister. She also did ceramics and made us all beautiful Christmas villages among many other things. She loved watching Hallmark movies, especially at Christmas.
She is survived by a son: Matthew Hoey (Roseann) of Bloomingburg; three daughters: Mary Cain (Danny) of Simpsonville, SC, Margaret DeGraw of Bristow, VA and Elizabeth Brasington (Art) of Monticello; 16 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; a sister: Irene Coamey of Middletown; and several wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a brother: John "Jack" DeTullio and his wife, Marge.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Saturday, November 9 from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello. Her funeral mass will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Church, Broadway and Liberty Street in Monticello. Cremation will follow the mass and interment of her ashes will be held at a later date at the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery in Forestburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Research.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello, NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019