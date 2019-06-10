|
|
Marie Bell
December 30, 1959 - June 8, 2019
Coldenham, NY
Marie Bell, age 59, of Coldenham, NY passed away on June 8, 2019 at home with her loving family. The daughter of Theresa Salvia Zappone and the late Domenick Zappone, she was born on December 30, 1959 in Newburgh, NY. Marie worked as an insurance agent for various insurance companies in the area.
Marie lived all of her life in Coldenham where as a young girl she rode dirt motorcycles in neighboring fields and horses at the nearby Oakland School of Horsemanship. She was an accomplished gymnast and a terrific backyard springboard diver in her prime. She loved leading the ladies and the ladies loved her at her gym, Totally Trim and Tone. Marie had a special ability to make people laugh and had a passion for sharing inspirational stories and jokes online. She loved the beach, knickknacks, garden gnomes, candles, and mowing the lawn. Above all, Marie loved being Nana to her precious grandchildren. A favorite past time was to take photographs of the grandchildren and share with everyone she knew on Friday afternoons. She will be sorely missed.
Survivors include her husband, Clifford K. Bell of Coldenham; mother, Theresa Zappone of Coldenham; daughter, Nicole Ortiz and her husband, Michael of Montgomery; granddaughters, Ariana and Mila Ortiz; sister, Donna Zappone of Virginia; several cousins and dear friends.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 P.M. on Friday, June 14th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 7 P.M. at the funeral home following the visitation. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019