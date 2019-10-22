|
|
Marie C. Hopko
September 13, 1927 - October 18, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Mrs. Marie Hopko, 92, a long time resident of Sparrowbush, NY, passed away at home on October 18, 2019 with family by her side.
She was born September 13, 1927 in Haverstraw, NY the daughter of the late Harvey and Marie Mae Ludwig Conklin.
Marie was the loving wife of Joseph Hopko, Jr., who predeceased her on December 28, 1991.
Mom's greatest love was for God and her family with a special love for "all babies" that was unending. She will now be able to hold, love and rock all the precious babies in heaven.
Survivor's include her son, Joseph Hopko III and his wife, Pat of Sparrowbush, NY; daughters, Jean Healey of Port Jervis, Agnes Van Strander and her husband, Terry of Port Jervis, Genevieve Groenestyn-Umphlett and her husband, Wayne of Franklin, VA and Lisa Watson of Port Jervis.
From all her 12 grandchildren, two honorary grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren, "You were the Best Gram ever."
She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Vogelsang of Walden, NY.
Also by many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Bernadette Hopko; son-in-law, John Healy; granddaughter, Therese Sullivan; her brothers, Rafford, Bernard, Eugene, Francis and Joseph Conklin; and sister; Mary, Conklin; her brother-in-law, John Vogelsang and her sister-in-law, Alice Conklin.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. & 7 to 9 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a 9:15 a.m. prayer at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or to Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019