Marie "Betty" Camp
February 11, 1924 - April 20, 2019
Phoenix, AZ
It is with great sadness we announce the death of Marie "Betty" Camp. She passed away peacefully at her home in Phoenix on April 20, 2019. Born in 1924 she raised her family of 6 sons and 1 daughter in Goshen and Slate Hill NY along with her husband of 62 years, Christopher Sayles Bogart. After retiring from her job at Orange County Abstract Co. in Goshen, NY they moved to Pompano Beach FL. She loved dancing and traveled the country following the round dance circuit with her husband Chris.After Chris passed away she had enough of hurricanes and moved across the country to Phoenix to start anew. Here she found a great dance community and the 2nd great love of her life. She married Glenn Camp in January 2009 and they were both very happy together until his death in 2015. Her health declined over the last couple of years, but her spirit remained strong until the end. She is predeceased by her husband Christopher Bogart, husband Glenn Camp and son Steven Bogart. She is survived by her children: Christopher Bogart of Luray VA, George Bogart of El Paso TX, Jim Bogart of Hohenwald TN, Kenneth Bogart of Phoenix AZ, Betty Bogart of Homestead FL and Robert Bogart of Moncks Corner, SC along with their spouses, 12 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. We will miss her dearly but know that she is dancing with the angels now.
She will rest at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 3 to May 5, 2019