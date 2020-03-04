Home

Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marycrest Chapel
164 Quaker Hill Rd.
Blooming Grove, NY
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marycrest Chapel
164 Quaker Hill Rd.
Blooming Grove, NY
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
Marycrest Chapel
164 Quaker Hill Rd.
Blooming Grove, NY
Sister Marie Cecile Godreau


1930 - 2020
Sister Marie Cecile Godreau Obituary
Sister Marie Cecile Godreau
February 20, 1930 - March 3, 2020
Monroe, NY
Sister Marie Cecile Godreau passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove, NY. She was 90 years old. Daughter of the late Charles E. and Aurora Adrien Godreau, she was born February 20, 1930 in Lynn, MA.
She was a Religious Missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate for 14 years in Blooming Grove, NY.
Sister Marie is survived by her sister, Gloria Petko, her sister-in-law, Diana Godreau, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 6th at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Rd., Blooming Grove, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7th at Marycrest Chapel with Rev. Michael Achanyi officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, PO Box 658, Monroe, NY, 10950.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
