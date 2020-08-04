1/1
Marie Chumas
October 1, 1924 - July 31, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Marie Chumas, 95, died peacefully on July 31, 2020. The daughter of the late Samuel Kaleel and Phoebe Slaibey, she was born October 1, 1924 in North Vandergrift PA. She was married to the late Stanley Chumas.
Marie attended St. Mary's Elementary School, Newburgh Free Academy and Spenser Business School. She was the Owner/Broker of Chumas Realty, and an active parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Newburgh. Marie served as Vice Pres. St Mary's PTA, was a member of the Board of Realtors, former member of the Orange County Republican Committee, VFW, American Ladies Auxiliaries, and Co-Founder of St. Mary's Seniors. Marie's faith and her family were the most important things in her life. She loved everyone.
Survivors include her daughters: Linda (Chumas) Kantrowitz and her husband Edward of Hopewell Junction and Patricia Chumas of Newburgh; sons: Stanley Chumas and wife Patsy of Houston, TX and Michael Chumas and his wife Michelle of Newburgh; grandchildren: Brian Kantrowitz and wife Stacey, Lisa (Kantrowitz) Colton and husband Christopher, Victoria Chumas, and Michael Chumas II; great-grandchildren: Jason & Joshua Kantrowitz, Stan Colton and Ella Chumas; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her husband of 55 years Stanley Chumas, she was predeceased by her sisters: Loraine Norton, Kay Daley and Molly Rourke; and brother, Vincent Kaleel.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. Due to NYS occupancy limitations, a wait time may be necessary. Masks must be worn and social distancing followed at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newburgh, with burial following in St. Joachim's Cemetery, Beacon, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Veteran Angels, c/o Thomas Abraham, 1145 Lauralynn Dr., Latrobe PA 15650, or www.A-veteranangels.org. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
