|
|
Marie Cronin
11/11/1965 - 03/22/2020
Monroe, NY
Marie Cronin, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at the Castle Point VA Medical Center at the age of 54. Marie was born on November 11, 1965 to Donald and Joan Dawson in New Jersey.
Marie was a Master Sergeant in the New York Air National Guard at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, NY. Marie served at other air bases, but her heart was at Stewart. Her many colleagues there became like family to her and she loved her job.
Marie loved her family and friends more than anything. She was a kind soul who spent her days thinking of how she could make everyone she cared about happy. She put others before herself and placed her spirituality above all else. She was a loving "Nannie" and "Nana" to her beloved nine grandchildren.
Marie's survivors include her husband, Cornelius Cronin; her son Anthony Lofaro, daughter-in-law Melanie, and grandchildren Nico and Emily; her daughter Christianna Lofaro and grandson Nicholas; her son Matthew Lofaro, daughter-in-law Noelle, and grandchildren Blake, Aria and Luca; step-daughter Tara Cronin and grandchildren Annalise, James, and Liam; step-daughter Elizabeth Cronin; her mother Joan Dawson, her sisters Debbie Kafami, Susan Fritsch, and Julie Dawson; and many nieces and nephews.
All who loved Marie will remember her for her love of God, her love of her husband, children, and grandchildren and for being a forever optimist, even in the face of great adversity.
A memorial service will be held for Marie in the summer months. Family and friends will be notified of the chosen date.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020