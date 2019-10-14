|
|
Marie Darrell
August 2, 1949 - October 12, 2019
Middletown, NY
Marie Darrell, a longtime resident of the area, died after a courageous battle with cancer at Hackensack Univesity Medical Center on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with her loving family at her side. She was 70.
The daughter of the late Francis and Pauline Grasso Sinnott, she was born on August 2, 1949 in the Bronx, NY. Marie married Joe Darrell on January 17, 1967 in Raleigh, NC and together they raised three children.
Marie was a devoted wife, mom and grandmother who was described by her family as awesome, beautiful and strong. Marie worked as a school monitor for Pine Bush School District. She enjoyed working with the staff and students every day. She was independent, sincere and fun to be around. She was fond of the "oldies", taking trips to the casino and cruising with her family. For her family, her life wasn't long enough, but their memories will comfort them throughout their lives.
In addition to her devoted husband, Joe at home; she is survived by her three children, Joe and his wife, Dawn of Middletown, Michael and his love, Maria in Spring Hill, FL and Kim Marie (Daniel) of Middletown. She is also survived by brother, Daniel and John Sinnott; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Jenna, Brandi, Michael, Kayla, Madison and Joseph; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; and siblings, Ernest, Francis and Marilyn.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in Wallkill Cemetery in Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY10065 or www.mskcc.org
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019