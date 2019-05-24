Marie E. Kelly

March 4, 1926 - May 24, 2019

Montgomery, NY

Marie E. Kelly, a lifetime area resident, died following a long illness on May 24, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 93.

The daughter of the late Isaac Myers and Marie F. Hansen Myers, she was born on March 4, 1926 in Middletown, NY. She attended Middletown Schools and was a graduate of MHS Class of 1944. She married Francis T, Kelly on July 15, 1951 in Middletown, NY. She worked as a medical secretary for Dr. Wolfe in Middletown for 47 years and retired at the age of 82.

Marie loved garage sales and was an avid shopper. Marie was extremely generous, she loved to give to others. She was a wonderful Mom and loved her family. She was an incredible woman. She had polio at age two, but Marie believed disability was not an inability and proved it daily with her strength and courage.

She is survived by her children: daughters, Elaine Raiola and her husband, Anthony of Montgomery, NY, Patricia Cornish and her husband, Robert of Delray Beach, FL, son, Michael Kelly and his wife, Janet of Breinigsville, PA; and son-in-law, Richard Morse of Catskill, NY. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Karen Lane, Kelly Sienkiewicz, Meghan Morse, Rachel Kelly, Shaine Kelly, Ryan Kelly, Brandon Kelly and Gianna Raiola and great-grandchildren: Jake Lane, Chase and Sara Rose Kelly and Trevor Olson and Trent Maffei as well as loads of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her daughter, Kathleen Morse.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at Applebee-McPhillips Fuenral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Thursday, May 30 and burial will follow in the family plot in St. John's Cemetery in Goshen, NY.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Times Herald-Record from May 24 to May 26, 2019