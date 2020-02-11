Home

Marie F. DiPirro


1934 - 2020
Marie F. DiPirro Obituary
MARIE F. DiPIRRO
April 14, 1934 - February 9, 2020
Middletown, NY
Marie F. DiPirro, a lifelong Middletown resident, entered into rest on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Campbell Hall Health Care Center, Campbell Hall, NY. She was 85 years of age.
The daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice Eason King, she was born on April 14, 1934 in Middletown, NY.
Survivors include her son, Gregory Townsend, and his wife Jean, and her daughter, Darlene Garland, and her husband Pat; two sisters, Marjorie Phillips and Theresa Cross and her husband Jim. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Rayna (Kevin), Rachael (Chris), Rory (Michelle), Michael, and Samantha; seven great-grandchildren, Owen, Patrick, Raya, Aurora, Alexandra, Oliver, and Roman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marie was predeceased by her husband John C. DiPirro.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the North Congregational Church, 96 North Beacon Street, Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
