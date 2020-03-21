|
|
Marie G. DeGroodt
July 27, 1939 - March 20, 2020
Formerly Westbrookville, NY
Marie G. DeGroodt, formerly of Westbrookville, NY, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Milford Senior Care & Rehabilitation Center with her loving daughter Lisa by her side, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 80.
She was born July 27, 1939 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and the late Alice Dewey Mason. She was married for 55 years to her late husband Kenneth L. DeGroodt Sr.
Marie was a retired Baker for Hannaford in Middletown, NY.
Surviving are three children: Laura Padgett of Missouri, Lisa Moser and her husband, Pat of Middletown, NY, and Kenneth DeGroodt Jr. and his companion, Brenda Jagger of Westbrookville, NY; grandchildren: Alissa Hebert (Chris), Rachael Baier (Michael), JC Clayton, Anne Eckert (Rich), Bruce Padgett, Alice DeGroodt, Kenzie DeGroodt; great Grandchildren: Kayla Hebert, Daelyn Hebert, Theodore Eckert, James Eckert, Enzo Pupo and Mia Baier; Siblings: Roberta Palmer, Rod Mason, Robert Mason, John Mason, Carol Elston, Joan Mueller and Michelle Pyle; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband; daughters, Donna DeGroodt, Diana Clayton; sisters, Helen Osborne, Bertha Brennan; brother, Harold Mason; and nephew, John Brennan.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Cremation will be at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and a Humane Society of your choice.
We would like to especially thank the nurses and CNA's of Milford Senior Care and Rehab Center and Patricia Moser for all her support and love for our mom over the years.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis; for additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2020