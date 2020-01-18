|
|
Marie L. Ferguson
July 19, 1951 - January 12, 2020
Livingston Manor, NY
Marie L. Ferguson of Livingston Manor, NY, a longtime resident passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Marie was a homemaker and pipe organ builder for Ferguson's Pipe Organ Service; a family business that she built with her husband, Gary. She was a life member of the Cornwall, NY Volunteer Ambulance Corp.
The daughter of the late George Young Wilcock and Lillian Elizabeth Shaffer, she was born July 19, 1951 in Sommerville, New Jersey.
Marie is survived by her husband, Gary C. Ferguson, at home; her mother-in-law, Lillian Ferguson of Long Beach Island, NJ; three sons: Scott Ferguson and his wife, Brandy of Chehalis, WA, Charles Ferguson and his wife, Jamie of Pine Bush, NY and John Ferguson and his wife, Ryan of Bloomingburg, NY; one daughter, Chrissy Ferguson (her Summer Love) of Youngsville, NY; nine grandchildren: Faith, Emma, Charlie, Gabriel, Cassidy, Angus, Logan, Cheyenne, Zoe and her 10th grandchild due in June; one sister, Elizabeth Schaffer of Ohio.
Marie wanted nothing more than her family and friends to have a celebration of her life which will be decided at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to Rocky's Refuge, 605 Dutch Hill Road, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020