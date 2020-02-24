|
Marie L. Manocchio
January 27, 1950 - February 22, 2020
Otisville, NY
Marie L. Manocchio, a 46 year area resident, entered into rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the Orange Regional Medical Center in the Town of Wallkill, NY. She was 70 years of age.
The daughter of the late Daniel and Louise Motta, she was born on January 27, 1950 in the Bronx, NY.
Marie was a Licensed Practical Nurse and had been employed by Dr. Cayetano Co in Middletown. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Otisville.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Manocchio at home in Otisville; her daughters, Monica Asprea and her husband, TJ of Milford, PA and Diane Baloga and her husband, Phillip of Mt. Hope, NY; her grandsons, Nicholas and Michael Asprea; her brother, John Motta and his wife, Deborah of Stormville, NY; and many nieces & nephews. Marie was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Louise Motta, her brother, Anthony Motta and his wife, Anne and brother, James Motta.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 26th at the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, 26 Grove St., Middletown, NY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27th at the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 45 Highland Ave., Otisville, NY. Reverend Michael Palazzo will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the family plot in the Holy Name Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020