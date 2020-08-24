Marie Langlitz Shea
April 28, 1930 - August 22, 2020
Westtown, NY
Marie Langlitz Shea passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2020. She was 90.
She was born on April 28, 1930 to Elizabeth and Hipe Cosh. Marie was the youngest of nine children. In 1948 she married Ellis E. Langlitz Sr. They had three children, Barbara (Jerry) of Wilmington, NC, Ellis, Jr. (Jan) of Westtown, NY and Hipe of Sparrowbush, NY.
After Ellis died she married John Shea in 1984. Marie had a work ethic like most people of her generation. She helped with the work on the farm until 1965. After that she worked many years at Hoppy's Restaurant, Lloyd's Restaurant and the Colonial Diner rarely taking any time off. In retirement she traveled to visit her daughter in North Carolina but couldn't wait to come home to Westtown, her boys and her card playing friends.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, seven siblings and both husbands, Ellis and John. She is survived by her children, five grandchildren: Ellis E. Langlitz III, John W. Langlitz (Allison), Jazmine McMacken (Todd), Cassandra Langlitz, Noah Langlitz (Brittany) and eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Anna Zeman of Waunakee, Wisconsin.
Special thanks go to Betty Slockbower, Ronnie Sutton and Marie's Caregivers, Jeanne and Jane.
As you prepare to attend services please be mindful that FACE COVERINGS and Social Distancing is required at all times at the Funeral Home and Cemetery. Due to current NYS guidelines current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry into the building. Thank you for your understanding.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with a Funeral Service at 12 noon all at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY.
Interment will be in the Wallkill Cemetery, 160 Midway Rd., Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions in Marie's name may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Slate Hill Pacers, Unionville Seniors or the Greenville Seniors.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
