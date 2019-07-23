|
|
Marie McGregor McCarroll
October 23, 1922 - July 22, 2019
Tuxedo Park, NY
Marie McGregor McCarroll, the oldest living resident in Tuxedo Park, NY at the age of 96 passed away peacefully at her home on July 22, 2019 with her daughters Leith McCarroll McLoughlin (Joseph) of Southampton, NY and Lisa McCarroll King (Vincent) of Cold Spring, NY by her side. Her son, Randall McCarroll predeceased her in 1989. She was a loving wife to Randall (Buddy) McCarroll who passed in November, 1988. Much beloved by her grandchildren, Leith Mary, Fallon, and Joseph McLoughlin, Marie was a beacon of strength and comfort who was loved and respected by all who knew her.
Marie was born in Tuxedo Park on the Kincraig estate on October 23, 1922 and grew up as a spirited young girl surrounded by three older brothers, George, Duncan, and James whom she will join in heaven. Her father, Duncan McGregor was the head gardener and superintendent of Kincraig for its owner, Gilded Age financier George Grant Mason. Her mother, Maria Stuart McGregor, before marriage was the governess for Margaret Carnegie, the only child of the industrialist Andrew Carnegie. Marie graduated from George F. Baker High School excelling in academics as well as sports and went on to graduate from Penn Hall College in Chambersburg, PA. As a young woman fresh out of college as World War II ended, she began work at Grey Advertising in New York City providing advertising agencies with photographer biographies for their magazine layouts and photospreads while living with her lifelong girlfriends in the city and returning to Tuxedo Park on the weekends where she married Randall (Buddy) McCarroll from Tuxedo on December 10, 1949.
Buddy and Marie purchased a carriage house where she has lived for the past 70 years enjoying a view across the lake to Kincraig. Marie was active in the Tuxedo community. She was best known for her work and love of the Wee Wah Beach Club where she held the position of treasurer for over 50 years. In later years she enjoyed August at the shore in Spring Lake, NJ, a vodka with olives and a little water and white wine with dinner, Duke basketball, summer dinners with her nephew and his wife who lived next door, and driving down to breakfast meetings with her friends well into her 90s. The highlight of each year was her annual July 4th picnic at the Wee Wah Beach Club in Tuxedo Park attended by the family and her girlfriends from the NYC apartment in the 1940s and their many generations of children, grandchildren, friends and friends of friends. Marie would welcome them all. She is survived by her daughters, grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Marie will be deeply missed. A funeral service at 11:00 AM will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Saint Mary's Church in Tuxedo Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to the Tuxedo Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 1 Contractors Road, Tuxedo, NY 10987.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 23 to July 24, 2019