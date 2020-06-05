Marie "Angie" Minuck
April 25, 1934 - June 3, 2020
Rhinebeck, NY — Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Marie "Angie" Minuck entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie.
Angie was born on April 25, 1934 in Dunmore, PA to Frank J. Walsh and Helen Walsh (McDevitt). She was employed as a secretary for 25 years at VAW in Ellenville, NY. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Ellenville Hospital Gift Shop, an avid animal lover, and she loved playing cards and bingo with her friends. Angie was a devoted wife and mother and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Angie is survived by her children, Terri Suarez and her husband, Gene of Toms River, NJ, John Minuck and his wife, Theresa of Napanoch, Irene Agro and her husband, Joe of Tarrytown, NY; her daughter-in-law, Debra Minuck; her sister-in-law, Tanya Bolotnick; her grandchildren: Michael III, Andi, Robbie, Missy, Becky, Christina, Sarah, Katie, and Kacey; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael Minuck, Sr. and two sons, Michael, Jr. and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001, www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate.
Limited visitation with a service will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 8th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY. Interment will follow at the Pine Bush Cemetery in Kerhonkson, NY. Social distancing guidelines will be in place; a limit of ten people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks are required.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information please contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
