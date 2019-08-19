|
Marie Sonnenschein
September 30, 1930 - August 16, 2019
Monticello, NY
Helen Marie Sonnenschein of Monticello, a retired secretary for Sullivan ARC, died Friday, August 16, 2019 at the Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, surrounded by her family. She was 88.
The daughter of the late Alva Unkenholz and Elizabeth Miller Unkenholz, she was born September 30, 1930 in Monticello. She was the widow of Curtis "Sonny" Sonnenschein who predeceased her on April 27, 2016.
Marie was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Monticello who loved to travel with her church friends. She was also an avid football fan (both pro and college) and loved to sing and knit.
She is survived by two sons: Glenn Sonnenschein and his wife, Patti of Glen Wild, and Dale Sonnenschein and his wife, Ilsa of Rock Hill; two daughters: Cindy Sonnenschein of Monticello, and Lauren Clarke and her husband, Robert of Napanoch; two grandsons: Todd, and Ryan and his wife, Codie; a great granddaughter: Olive; a sister: Ann Bivins and her husband, Ken of Neversink; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Monticello, 445 Broadway in Monticello. Interment of her ashes will be held at the Rock Ridge Cemetery in Monticello.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the United Methodist Church of Monticello, 445 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019