Marietta R. Cortese
December 6, 1926 - April 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Marietta R. Cortese passed away peacefully on April 14, 2020 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care. She joined her husband, the love of her life, Nicholas Cortese who passed away on July 22, 2016. Marietta was born to Joseph and Ruth Cuda Romano on December 6, 1926 in Herkimer, NY. Marietta's family moved to Middletown, NY, when she was a child. She resided in Middletown her whole life until entering the nursing home in Goshen in 2018.
Marietta graduated from Middletown High School, class of 1945. She was a proud and active member of the Class of '45 reunion committee and cherished her many lifelong friends from high school.
Marietta married Nicholas on June 6, 1948. Although it took several years before they were able to have children, they started a family in 1956 and had four children in five years.
Marietta retired from the City of Middletown as a stenographer in the office of the Commissioner for Public Works.
Marietta was a faithful congregant of the Church of St. Joseph in Middletown. She was a member of the Altar Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minister, and a guardian for many years in the Blessed Sacrament Chapel. She was also a lifelong member and past Regent of the Catholic Daughter of the Americas Court Rosemary.
Marietta was a loving and devoted mom to her children as well as a wonderful and doting grandmother to her grandchildren. Our memories of Sunday dinners with her delicious sauce, meatballs and pasta will never be forgotten. Having the family together was a simple joy for her.
Marietta was a die-hard New York Yankees fan and especially loved watching Derek Jeter. She was a great couch coach to all of the managers. The other love of her life besides dad was Frank Sinatra whom she would listen to for hours.
Marietta is survived by her four children: Nicholas Jr., his wife Diane and their children: Laura, Dan and Peter; her daughter Ruth Anne Zuclich, her husband John and their son, Andrew; Paul, his wife Rita and their children, Paul Jr. and Angela; and Stephen, his companion Terri and his children, Lindsay and Mallory as well as three great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Charles and Mary VanGelder, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Nicholas and her brother, Nicholas Romano who died on April 8, 2020.
The family would like to thank all of the caring and compassionate staff of Valley View Center for Nursing Care, Couser Wing-D100. Their loving care allowed mom a pleasant and supported last few years of her life. We are forever grateful to their service.
A celebration of Mom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Joseph 149 Cottage St. Middletown, NY 10940 or a .
