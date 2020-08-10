1/1
Marilyn C. Edwards
Marilyn C. Edwards
September 6, 1939 - August 4, 2020
Palm City, FL
Marilyn C. Edwards, 80, of Palm City, FL, passed on August 4, 2020 at Vitas Hospice Care – Tiffany Hall in Port St. Lucie Florida.
Marilyn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 6, 1939 to Helen & Clifford Meyers. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught school for several years until moving with her family to New York in 1967. She held various administrative/managerial positions in Ohio, New York and North Carolina. Marilyn was a member of the Hammock Creek Ladies Golf Association, Whispering Sound Women's Club and several other golf leagues. Marilyn resided at Allegro Senior Living in Stuart, FL.
Marilyn retired from Genpak Corporation as the Office Manager for the Charlotte NC Plant.
Mrs. Marilyn C. Edwards worked for the Genpak Corporation for many years and worked along side her husband Richard "Dick" Edwards as he started up new plants in Montgomery, AL, Longview, TX, and Charlotte, NC. In 1991, they moved to Columbus, OH to turn around an existing plant. They retired to Tequesta Florida and lived in multiple locations in Florida.
Marilyn has two sons who are Eagle Scouts (Peter & Brian), three grandsons who are Eagle Scouts (Jason, Nicholas, and Dylan) and a granddaughter (Rebecca) who obtained her Silver Award in Girl Scouts.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband of 30 years, Richard Thomas Edwards in 2013, Marilyn was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Peter William Conboy of Walden, NY; son, Brian Lee Conboy (Carrie) of Sicklerville, NJ; granddaughter, Rebecca Lyn Conboy; grandson, Nicholas Edward Conboy; step grandchildren, Sarah Hollins, Jason Hollins; step daughters, Susan Edwards of Baldwinsville, NY, Donna Edwards Wise of Austin, TX, Nancy Edwards Price of Monticello, NY; grandchildren, Kyle Seeley, Jillian Golden, Caitlyn Perry, Dylan Price; great-grandson, Landon Ball and great-granddaughter, Lucy Golden.
Visitation hours will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11th at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Service of Remembrance will take place at noon. Entombment will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon with a Chapel service at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Rt. 9 W, Middle Hope, NY 12550.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa FL 33607 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn C. Edwards, visit www.applebee-mcphillips.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
