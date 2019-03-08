|
|
Marilyn D. Thyssen
December 29, 1933 - March 2, 2019
Monroe, NY
Marilyn D. Thyssen passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in the town of Wallkill, NY. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late George and Mae McDermott Tucker, she was born December 29, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn was the widow of Frank E. Thyssen who predeceased her in 2004.
Marilyn was a retired Classified Clerk with the Times Herald Record in Middletown, NY and was a member of the Mombasha Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughters: Helen Thyssen of Monroe, Maryann Portelli and her husband, Sal of Brooklyn, Fran Thyssen and her fiancé, Ed Sayer of Middletown, Barbara Mullins and her husband, Ed of West Chester, OH; her grandchildren: Joseph Portelli, Samantha Portelli, Colin Mullins, Reed Mullins; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019