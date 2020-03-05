|
|
Marilyn (Goldberg-Goldin) Hauck
March 14, 1933 - March 2, 2020
Clarence, NY
Marilyn Hauck passed away on Monday morning March 2, 2020 at the Brothers of Mercy campus, Clarence, NY. She was 86, just short of her 87th birthday.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Hauck of Clarence, NY; her daughter, Lori Goldin and her husband, Brian Snediker, and her son, Michael and his wife, Marian, and her grandchildren: Jenna Goldin, Andrew Goldin, and Kara Goldin.
Marilyn was born to Louis and Faye "Fannie" Goldberg of Mt. Vernon, NY. She attended Davis High School and the University of Bridgeport.
She was married to Leon Goldin of Newburgh, NY and raised her children there. She later moved to Danbury, CT where she met her 2nd husband Clifford Hauck. She and Cliff spent the last 25 years living just outside of Buffalo.
Marilyn was a very warm and giving person who always wanted to help others. In Newburgh she was active with the JCC and Temple Sisterhood. In her later years she was extremely active in the Western NY Gluten Free Diet Support Group, helping others who like herself, had Celiac Disease.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to:
WNYGFDSG, Inc.
WNY Gluten Free Diet Support Group
P.O. Box 1835 Williamsville, NY 14231 or
Temple Beth Jacob
290 North Street Newburgh, NY 12550
"May her memory be for a blessing"
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020