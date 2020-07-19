1/1
Marilyn I. Cuttler
Marilyn I. Cuttler
August 23, 1939 - July 16, 2020
Westtown, NY
Marilyn I. Cuttler, of Westtown NY, passed away at home on July 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was 80.
The daughter of Leroy James Johnson and Dorothy Loretta Smith, she was born on August 23, 1939 in Middletown, NY. She retired from Horton and Arden Hill Hospitals as part of their housekeeping staff.
Marilyn is survived by her sons: Robert Cuttler and Randy Cuttler both of Westtown, NY, Thomas and his wife Dana of Pennsylvania, and Kevin and his wife, Debbie of Louisiana, daughters: Lisa McElroy and Marilyn Baker both of Port Jervis, NY, and her daughter-in-law, Irene Zaraszczak of Chester, NY; sister; Dorothy Newkirk of Florida, brother, Keith Johnson of Pine Bush, NY; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Cuttler Sr. in 2003; her brother, Leroy Johnson Jr.; and her son, Samuel Cuttler Jr. Marilyn was loved by all and will greatly missed.
A Memorial Service for Marilyn will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at her son Randy's home. To R.S.V.P., please contact Randy at 845-683-1495 or 845-500-9106. Arrangements are made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-McPhillips.com

