Marilyn J. Blackman Obituary
Marilyn J. Blackman
October 26, 1929 - October 13, 2019
Town of Thompson, NY
Marilyn J. Blackman of the Town of Thompson, NY, the retired owner of M&N Apparel in Sullivan County, NY and a long time area resident, died Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Catskill Regional Medical Center, Harris, NY. She was 89.
The daughter of the late Sol and Mamie Gang Gasthalter, she was born October 26, 1929 in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY.
Survivors include her son, Steve Blackman; one brother, Robert Gasthalter and his wife, Myra; one brother-in-law, Bernard Blackman; many cousins, one niece and several nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Myron Blackman on July 7, 2004; and her son, Neil Blackman on March 17, 2016.
Graveside services and burial will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the Parksville Jewish Cemetery, Parksville, NY. Rabbi Michele Medwin will officiate.
Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to the Tourette Association of America, 42-40 Bell Blvd., Suite 205, Bayside, NY 11361.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
