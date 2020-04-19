|
Marilyn Jean McKean
November 28, 1936 - April 18, 2020
Highland Lake, NY
Marilyn was a lifelong resident of the area having graduated as valedictorian of Eldred Central School in 1953. She was a loving wife for 64 years to her husband, Gibson E. McKean and she cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Marilyn was predeceased by son, Andrew McKean; father, Edwin Martin, mother, Florence Harris-Martin; and brother, Edwin C. Martin.
She is survived by her husband, her children: Michael McKean (wife Lori), Linda McKean, and daughter-in-law Karen McKean; her seven grandchildren: Timothy Gutman (wife Nicole), Jennifer Gutman, Benjamin McKean (wife Erin), Sarah McKean, Rachel McKean, Shannon McKean, and Morgan McKean, and her three great-granddaughters: Hailee Gutman, Lily Gutman, and Parker McKean. Marilyn will also be missed by nieces and nephews, wonderful longtime friends, and her devoted caregivers.
Due to public health concerns, a private burial will be handled by Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home in Barryville. A memorial to commemorate her life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020