Marilyn M. Cohen
February 26, 1936 - November 20, 2020
Monticello, NY
Our beloved Marilyn Melnick Cohen, 84, of Monticello entered into eternal rest on November 20, 2020. Since February 26, 1936, Marilyn has been matching wits with the best of them. She was born in Passaic, New Jersey to Sarah Bromberg Melnick and Meyer Melnick. Marilyn married her best friend and catch of a lifetime, Morton Cohen, on March 11, 1959.
Marilyn was the matriarch of her family. She raised her children by example and was, without a doubt, the strongest woman we knew. Faced with significant hardship in her life, she pushed on to build a happy and loving life with her husband, children and grandchildren. If you ever found yourself in need of advice or direction, Marilyn (or Gram as we know her), was your go-to person. She always seemed to know the right choice to make when no one else did. In fact, Gram always offered the advice she was asked to give, but never failed to sprinkle a little extra opinion on top.
It was Grandma's spontaneous lessons and instructions that we will miss the most. We would be remiss if we didn't mention to always use Crisco instead of butter, check the tag to make sure it's made in America, and always pay careful attention to the fine print - because that's "where they get ya".
Grandma's husband was the most flexible, free and easy man alive and in the case of their relationship, opposites attracted. Our Grandma was the balance that our family desperately needed. If it weren't for her, we would be completely disheveled. Her organization, logic and carefully structured planning were the glue that held us all together. Her quick wit and ability to outsmart the cleverest man in the room were talents we can only try to emulate.
It will be tough for us to accept that all we have left of Marilyn and Morty are the memories. We could never thank them enough for giving us the gift of each other. We spent countless hours at their home laughing, crying, cooking, singing, eating, mowing the lawn, sitting under the big apple tree and just counting our blessings. Marilyn made this all possible. We are better people just for having known her. She and Morty will live on forever in our memories and in our hearts.
Marilyn is survived by her children: Mitchell Cohen and wife, Connie Cohen of Clarks Summit, PA, Elizabeth Cohen and husband, Evan Teitelbaum of Parkland, FL and her grandchildren: Marci Cohen Zeiler and husband, Greg Zeiler, Lindsey Cohen Whitaker and husband, Ben Whitaker, Jared Cohen and Hailey Teitelbaum. Also surviving are Marilyn's many lifelong friends who became family. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her parents, Sarah and Meyer; her sisters, Bobbi and Judy, and is now reunited as a family with her husband, Morty and their beloved son, Marcam.
The family would like to send a profound thank you to all the staff at The Care Center at Sunset Lake. Your patience, love for and devotion to our Grandma never went unnoticed. Thank you also to Dr. Alexander Fruchter who treated Marilyn like his own family and to the attentive doctors and nurses at Garnet Health Medical Center. Each one of you could not have been nicer to our family and we are comforted to know Marilyn received the best possible care.
The family will hold a private service and burial. We ask that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
. We also ask that you reflect on your memories with our Grandma and never forget them.
