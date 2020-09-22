Marilyn Monahan
April 27, 1928 - September 18, 2020
Highland, NY
Marilyn Monahan, 92,of Highland, NY, passed away on September 18th at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, after a short illness. Marilyn was born on April 27th, 1928, to the late Sidney and Minerva Thompson, in Brooklyn, NY. She and the love of her life Dan raised their five boys in Sayville, NY until relocating to Highland in 1964.
Marilyn was a beloved and respected member of the Highland community. She spent many years as a physical education teacher and coach at the Cabrini School for Girls, and then at St. Augustine's Catholic School. She then spent many years at Highland Elementary School as a teaching assistant. Marilyn was very proud of her years serving as a Eucharistic minister alongside her husband at St. Joseph's Church in New Paltz.
Marilyn spent many years playing bingo and bowling. She also volunteered her time as a Good Will Ambassador at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Marilyn (aka Nanny) mostly enjoyed spending time with her family at barbecues, special events, and holiday gatherings. Family was everything to Marilyn, and she had a large one, who loved her dearly.
She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Daniel; sons, Kevin and Keith; and brothers, Richard and Walter Thompson. She is survived by sons, Daniel (wife Beth) of Ohio, Dennis (wife Diane) of Marlboro, Brian (wife Nancy) of Warwick, and daughter-in-law Patti, of Highland. Also surviving are grandchildren, Patricia Mansour, Colleen Canino, Dennis Monahan Jr., Tara Hollifield, Jonathan Monahan, Sean Monahan, April Monahan, Kathleen Sumner, Evan Monahan, Krista Herrmann, Craig Monahan, Casey Monahan, Jenifer Critelli, Samuel Terwilliger, and Michael Terwilliger. Also surviving are many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 25th, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 38 Main St, Highland, NY. In observance of New York State guidelines, we will be limiting visitors to no more than 33% of our maximum capacity; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside our funeral home and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. We kindly ask after paying your respects, that you exit promptly so that we can continue to move guests in and out of the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 26th at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church, Main St, Highland NY, at 2 p.m. In observance of New York State guidelines, there will be limited seating in the church; A distance of at least 6 ft. must be maintained amongst all individuals inside the church and acceptable face coverings must be worn while inside. Burial will follow at St. Charles' Cemetery in Gardiner, NY.
Donations may be made to the Keith Monahan Memorial Scholarship, c/o Sawyer Savings Bank, 3515 Rt. 9W, Highland, NY 12528, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, online.
