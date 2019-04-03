|
|
Marilyn Mulqueen Guida "Mother Goose"
July 2, 1939 - March 29, 2019
Olivebridge, NY - Formerly of Middletown, NY
A lifelong resident of the area, and member of the Middletown High School Class of 1957, was sent to her eternal resting place through God's grace on Friday March 29, 2019, after a short illness. She was 79 years old.
A retired employee of The Town of Wallkill Court, performing as a Court Clerk for 25+ years, she proudly clerked for The Honorable Joseph A. Owen, and Honorable Robert H. Freehill.
The daughter of the late John M. Mulqueen Sr., and Gwendolyn Vaughn Mulqueen, Marilyn was born in Port Jervis, NY. She was the oldest of three siblings, predeceased as follows: Gwendolyn Mulqueen Doulé and John Mulqueen Jr. along with her late husband, Victor "Willy" Guida.
Marilyn is survived by her partner; Bruce Ean Sr., daughter, Denise McAteer; son, Steven V. Guida; fur babies: Harley and Heidi Dog; brother-in-law, John Doulé, several nieces, nephews, and many others who referred to her as, "Mother Goose".
Marilyn loved life and lived it to the fullest, with zest! She was a force to be reckoned with, and proud to be a true American! Her interest in politics and conservative views surely proved her love for Lady Liberty, Our Flag, Our Country (and those who served it), Our Nation, and Our President.
Marilyn was loved by many for her feistiness, sense of humor, laughter, quick wit, caring loving heart, compassion for people and animals. She wasn't afraid to voice her opinion, tell it like it was, or at least as she saw it.
In her earlier years, she loved to travel and see the beauty which God created, throughout this land. Lately, she was content staying still, and resting at home. This modern world of computers made it easy for her to stay connected with friends, family, and the outside world. She enjoyed Facebook and beating all the levels of Candy Crush; said it kept her mind sharp.
A statement from her family reads: "May the grace of God's protection and ever-present love abide within the hearts of all; and until we meet again, May God hold you in the hollow of His hand."
Deacon Alexander Gapay will officiate a graveside service of cremains at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6th at the Scotchtown Cemetery, 366 Blumel Rd., Middletown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Middletown or Pets Alive both of Middletown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cornelius, Dodd, and Connell Funeral Home, Middletown. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019