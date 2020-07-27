1/
Marilyn Pasquariello Nicolosi
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Pasquariello
Nicolosi
January 21, 1944 - July 24, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Marilyn Pasquariello Nicolosi, a retired administrative assistant for Lake Street Associates in Newburgh, and longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Michael by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the beautiful age of 76. The daughter of the late Louis and Rosie Pasquariello, she was born on January 21, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, NY.
Marilyn was a devoted wife to her husband Michael, the love of his life, she was his Northstar. She loved the beach, the gym, and exercising but most of all Marilyn loved motorcycling on LDY-M to Venice and Englewood Florida, and to the sunny beaches and oceans. A statement from Michael reads "I'll see you again with Louie, Rosie, and Louis Jr....M&M Forever".
Survivors include, her devoted and loving husband of 32 yrs (39) Michael at home; her cousins, Bob Muselli and his wife, Barbara of Brooklyn, Donald Pasquariello of Mt. Vernon and Barbara Diorio of Peekskill. Marilyn is further survived by numerous beloved friends, and is predeceased by her brother, Louis Pasquariello Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will begin at 12pm with Pastor Elisha Cooper officiating. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc
1525 Burlingham Rd
Pine Bush, NY 12566
(845) 744-6008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William M Gagan Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved