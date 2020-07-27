Marilyn Pasquariello
Nicolosi
January 21, 1944 - July 24, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Marilyn Pasquariello Nicolosi, a retired administrative assistant for Lake Street Associates in Newburgh, and longtime resident of the area, passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband Michael by her side on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the beautiful age of 76. The daughter of the late Louis and Rosie Pasquariello, she was born on January 21, 1944 in Mt. Vernon, NY.
Marilyn was a devoted wife to her husband Michael, the love of his life, she was his Northstar. She loved the beach, the gym, and exercising but most of all Marilyn loved motorcycling on LDY-M to Venice and Englewood Florida, and to the sunny beaches and oceans. A statement from Michael reads "I'll see you again with Louie, Rosie, and Louis Jr....M&M Forever".
Survivors include, her devoted and loving husband of 32 yrs (39) Michael at home; her cousins, Bob Muselli and his wife, Barbara of Brooklyn, Donald Pasquariello of Mt. Vernon and Barbara Diorio of Peekskill. Marilyn is further survived by numerous beloved friends, and is predeceased by her brother, Louis Pasquariello Jr.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Funeral services will begin at 12pm with Pastor Elisha Cooper officiating. Burial will take place in New Prospect Cemetery.
