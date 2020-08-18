Marilyn Villamil Wolven
February 27, 1935 - August 15, 2020
Nashville, TN
Marilyn Villamil Wolven, age 85, of Nashville, TN died on August 15, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1935 in Goshen, NY, the eldest child of Fernan and Marguerite (Riley) Villamil, both of whom preceded her in death.
Marilyn was a graduate and Valedictorian of the SS Seward Institute in Florida, NY. She also attended and graduated from the Albany State University in Albany, NY. Marilyn had a great passion for teaching and spent 30 years in the Metro Nashville School system as a math teacher. Marilyn was a very active person who had many passions which included whitewater paddling, biking, snow and water skiing, softball, boating and camping. She also loved to hike, roller and ice skate, sailing and enjoyed her time flying as a pilot. Marilyn was a woman of many talents and had a passion for life, she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Linda Brown Primm (Terry); sister, Claire Villamil Shanley; step granddaughter, Amber Primm Brown (Billy); step grandson, Terrey Primm Jr.; step great-great grandchildren, Hunter, Mason and Emma Brown; nieces, Colleen Shanley McAvoy, Dr. Anne Villamil and Ellen VIllamil; nephew, Mark VIllamil; great niece, Bridget McAvoy; great nephew, Sean McAvoy; and great great niece, Willow McAvoy.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Fernan R. Villamil Jr.; brother in law, Edward V. Shanley Jr.; nephews, Edward V. Shanley III and Patrick Shanley. She was also preceded in death by her aunt and uncle, Julia and Buck Jessup.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private burial will take place in the Historic Spring Hill Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in Marilyn's honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers all donations may be made to the Tennessee Scenic Rivers Association at P.O. Box 159041, Nashville, TN 37215 or paddletsra.org
.
Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home & Cemetery, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN 37216.