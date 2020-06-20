Marina Burgaleta
February 7, 1930 - June 14, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Marina Burgaleta of Greenwood Lake, NY, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on June 14, 2020 in the Valley View Center in Goshen. She was 90.
The daughter of the late Luis and Marina Barrial, she was born on February 7, 1930 in Havana, Cuba.
She was the widow of Eugenio Burgaleta.
Survivors include her children: Maria Larson (Mark) of Woodstock, NY, William Burgaleta (Carolyn) of Middletown, Eugenio Burgaleta (Laurie) of Florida, NY, and Andrew Burgaleta (Sloane) of Atlantic Highlands, NJ. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and her niece, Mirta Martinez of Naples, FL.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home in Greenwood Lake, NY.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.