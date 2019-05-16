Home

Loucks Funeral Home Inc
79 N Main St
Ellenville, NY 12428
(845) 647-4343
Mario Hernandez

Mario Hernandez Obituary
Mario Hernandez
May 30, 1949 - May 15, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Mario Hernandez of Ellenville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh, NY. He was 69 years old. Mario was born on May 30, 1949 in the Dominican Republic; he was the son of the late Luis and Anatonia (Castillo) Hernandez.
Mario along with his wife owned Julia's Boutique in Ellenville for many years. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.
In addition to his wife Julia, Mario is survived by his granddaughters, Eonice and Aiyanna Dejesus. Mario was predeceased by his daughter, Carmen Dejesus.
Visiting will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19th with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY. 845-647-4343.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at: www.loucksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2019
