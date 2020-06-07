Mario Jesus Flores
December 4, 1968 - June 5, 2020
Fallsburg, NY
Mario Jesus Flores, age 51 of Fallsburg, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center.
Mario was born on December 4, 1968 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Carlos Humberto Flores and Olga Marina Sandoval. He came to the United States in 2004. He was employed as a laborer in the food processing plant at Newburgh Egg.
Mario leaves behind his wife, Karen Yaneth Bonilla; his daughter, Olga Mariela Flores Bonilla; his son, Mateo Alexander Flores Bonilla; his father, Carlos Humberto Flores; his siblings: Gerardo I. Sandoval and his wife, Julie, Ronaldys Flores Sandoval and wife, Arely, Lesvia Molina and her husband, Omar, Carlos H. Flores and his wife, Lesvia, Melvin A. Flores, Lily M. Ferreira and her husband, Armenio, Roberto A. Flores, Eder G. Flores, Rosa D. Flores, and Antoni Flores; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Olga Marina Sandoval.
Mario was very charismatic and friendly. He was very skilled at construction work, and during his free time he enjoyed soccer and spending time with his children and family. He'll be terribly missed.
Limited visitation of ten visitors at a time will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY. A graveside service will take place immediately following at Old Falls Cemetery in Fallsburg. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks are required at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
December 4, 1968 - June 5, 2020
Fallsburg, NY
Mario Jesus Flores, age 51 of Fallsburg, passed away on June 5, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center.
Mario was born on December 4, 1968 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Carlos Humberto Flores and Olga Marina Sandoval. He came to the United States in 2004. He was employed as a laborer in the food processing plant at Newburgh Egg.
Mario leaves behind his wife, Karen Yaneth Bonilla; his daughter, Olga Mariela Flores Bonilla; his son, Mateo Alexander Flores Bonilla; his father, Carlos Humberto Flores; his siblings: Gerardo I. Sandoval and his wife, Julie, Ronaldys Flores Sandoval and wife, Arely, Lesvia Molina and her husband, Omar, Carlos H. Flores and his wife, Lesvia, Melvin A. Flores, Lily M. Ferreira and her husband, Armenio, Roberto A. Flores, Eder G. Flores, Rosa D. Flores, and Antoni Flores; and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his mother, Olga Marina Sandoval.
Mario was very charismatic and friendly. He was very skilled at construction work, and during his free time he enjoyed soccer and spending time with his children and family. He'll be terribly missed.
Limited visitation of ten visitors at a time will take place from 12 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home in Woodbourne, NY. A graveside service will take place immediately following at Old Falls Cemetery in Fallsburg. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and face masks are required at all times.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, Woodbourne, NY. For additional information, contact the funeral home at 845-434-7363 or www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.