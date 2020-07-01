Mario Napolitano
September 7, ;1951 - June 29, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mario Napolitano (Marino Napolitano) passed away unexpectedly at home on June 29, 2020. He was 68.
He was born in Bari, Monopoly, Italy to Phillip Napolitano and Bennedetta Martlotta on September 7, 1951. He graduated in 1970 from Middletown High School. He was an electrician for local 363 and retired from Otisville Correctional as an electrician.
He married Darlene Sontag Napolitano on September 23, 1972. His favorite music was Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, The Beatles, and Janis Joplin. He was known to say the quote "Variety is the spice of life." He enjoyed walking his dog Clyde, and striking up a conversation with people in the neighborhood.
Mario leaves behind in bereavement his wife, Darlene Sontag Napolitano; grandson, Juliano Napolitano, granddaughter, Raeanne Napolitano; brothers, Lenoard Napolitano (Arlene), Nicolas Napolitano, sisters: Angela Debello First (Terry), Marie Killian, and Anna Mansueto; sister-in-law, Maryann VanLoan, brothers-in-law, Duane Sontag (Kathy), and Ronald Sontag (Debbie); and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his son, Kristofer Napolitano, daughter, Marisa Lynn Napolitano; grandson Kristofer; parents, Phillip and Benedetta Napolitano; mother-in-law, Ruth Denley Sontag, father-in-law Russell Sontag, and brother-in-law Gary Sontag.
A Service of Remembrance will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 3rd at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY. Due Covid-19, all church attendees are required to wear a facial mask upon entering.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mario's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis TN 38105 or Middletown Humane Society www.middletownhumanesociety.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc. www.applebee-mcphillips.com