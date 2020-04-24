|
|
Marion A. Leonardo
September 18, 1920 - April 24, 2020
Port Jervis, NY
Marion A. Leonardo of Port Jervis, NY died Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place, Port Jervis, NY. She was 99.
She was born September 18, 1920 in Corona, NY the daughter of the late James Jerome and the late Mary Rich Jerome. Marion was married to John A. Leonardo for 45 years prior to his passing on January 31, 1984.
She was retired from A&S Hempstead as a salesperson for over twenty years and Stop & Shop for nine years. She was also a past member of the Queen of Most Holy Rosary, Roosevelt, NY.
Survivors include grandchildren: Laurie Cirillo and her husband, Nick of Matamoras, PA, Pamela Mackiel and her husband, Ed of Great Falls, MT, James Leonardo of San Jose, CA; five great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Eileen Hamilton and Sun Cha Leonardo.
She was predeceased by her son, John A. Leonardo, who passed away on August 1, 2005; as well as her six brothers: Ralph, Gerard, Joseph, Anthony, James and Victor Jerome.
There will be no visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Run Village, 420 Schutt Road Extension, Middletown, NY 10940 or www.crvi.org
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. 845.856.5191. For additional information, or to send a condolence note to the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020