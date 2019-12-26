|
|
Marion C. Dally
January 10, 1931 - December 23, 2019
Monroe, NY
Marion C. Dally passed away Monday December 23, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Salvatore and Florence Sinsabaugh Campione, she was born January 10, 1931 in Monroe, NY.
Marion was a bookkeeper for Wallace & Berry, Inc. in Monroe, NY and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY. She was a loving and devoted, wife, mother, and grandmother.
Survivors include her son Richard P. Dally, Jr. and his wife Jean of Cazenovia, NY, her daughters; Patricia Dally of New Windsor, NY, Deborah Cianci and her husband Patrick of Clermont, FL, Cynthia D'Alfonso and her husband Claudio of New Windsor, NY, Marianne DeVenuto and her husband Michael of Central Valley, NY, her sister Conchetta Canterino of Flemington, NJ, nine grandchildren; Joseph, Katrina, Andrew, Lisa, Deanna, Emily, Nicholas, Richard III, Kelsey, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Marion is predeceased by her husband Richard P. Dally, Sr., her daughter Karen, and her sister Patricia Campione.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY, on Monday, December 30th. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019