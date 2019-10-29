|
Marion Deyo Harlow
December 25, 1921 - October 27, 2019
Palmetto, FL - Formerly of New Windsor, , NY
Marion passed away at the age of 97 in Palmetto, Florida. The daughter of the late Albert and Rose Maasch (aka Marsh), Marion was a true "saint" born on Christmas day, 1921 in Beacon, NY.
During WWII she moved from Newburgh to Bridgeport, CT to help with the war effort where she worked at Remington Arms making ammunition. She met and later married Amos Deyo who was in the U.S. Navy, and moved back to Newburgh where they raised 4 children together until his death. She later married the late Norman Ralph Harlow. They both retired and enjoyed traveling around the world together. Marion was a member of Club 60 and Women's Business and Professional Club in Newburgh, and in her later years she enjoyed companionship with her grandchildren who were her caretakers, William and Jill Christie, and great-granddaughter Ella Marion Christie.
Marion loved, and will be greatly missed by daughter Dawn Christie of New Windsor, cousin Richard Jakon, 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; stepsons: Norman, Jay, and Stephen Harlow; stepdaughters: Phyllis Pelcok and Christie Lesnier; 11 step-grandchildren, and step-great-grandchildren. Marion is predeceased by her brother Albert Maasch, and sons: James, Allen, and Dennis (Pete) Deyo.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 31 from 4-7 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at Lloyd Cemetery in Highland, NY.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marion's memory to Delaware Valley Transplant Program, 2401 Walnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19103.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019