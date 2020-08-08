Marion E. Willis
April 5, 1938 - August 8, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Marion E. Willis, 82 of Newburgh, NY, died on August 8, 2020. Marion was the daughter of the late Heath and Ellen Sullivan Cole, born on April 5, 1938 in Sharon, CT. She lived in Ticonderoga, NY until her father was transferred to Newburgh, NY in 1953.
She graduated from NFA in 1955 and married James Willis in 1958. They lived in Ft. Montgomery where they raised five children. Marion was a PTA president, ponytail coach, school volunteer and Cub Scout leader in Highland Falls. After 24 years of banking, she retired from HSBC.
Marion is survived by her brother, Heath Cole (Kathy); sons, James (Karen) and John (Kathy) and daughters: Kelly Azevedo (Tom), Karin Hogan (Ben) and Kimberly Dewalt (Matt). Her surviving grandchildren are Jimmy (Kristina), Alexandra (Tom), John (Kristina), Erik (Courtney), Luke, Peyton and Riley. She has eleven great-grandchildren: John, Sadie, Grace, Hayden, Wyatt, Emma, Addison, Henry, Briana, Everett and Isaac. She is predeceased by her husband, James and grandson, Scott in 2017.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Fort Montgomery, followed by interment at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Parish in Highland Falls.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com