1/1
Marion E. Willis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion E. Willis
April 5, 1938 - August 8, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Marion E. Willis, 82 of Newburgh, NY, died on August 8, 2020. Marion was the daughter of the late Heath and Ellen Sullivan Cole, born on April 5, 1938 in Sharon, CT. She lived in Ticonderoga, NY until her father was transferred to Newburgh, NY in 1953.
She graduated from NFA in 1955 and married James Willis in 1958. They lived in Ft. Montgomery where they raised five children. Marion was a PTA president, ponytail coach, school volunteer and Cub Scout leader in Highland Falls. After 24 years of banking, she retired from HSBC.
Marion is survived by her brother, Heath Cole (Kathy); sons, James (Karen) and John (Kathy) and daughters: Kelly Azevedo (Tom), Karin Hogan (Ben) and Kimberly Dewalt (Matt). Her surviving grandchildren are Jimmy (Kristina), Alexandra (Tom), John (Kristina), Erik (Courtney), Luke, Peyton and Riley. She has eleven great-grandchildren: John, Sadie, Grace, Hayden, Wyatt, Emma, Addison, Henry, Briana, Everett and Isaac. She is predeceased by her husband, James and grandson, Scott in 2017.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12 at Blessed Sacrament Chapel in Fort Montgomery, followed by interment at Eagle Valley Cemetery, Town of Highlands, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Parish in Highland Falls.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William F. Hogan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved